Small fire breaks out at Gyu-Kaku restaurant on Kapiolani Blvd.

A small fire broke out early Thursday at a popular Japanese restaurant in Honolulu, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

Nearly 20 firefighters responded around 2:50 a.m. to the fire at Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ on Kapiolani Boulevard.

HFD said a pot left on a stove caught fire, but flames were suppressed and contained by a sprinkler system that potentially prevented more damage.

Firefighters were able to extinguish it quickly after breaking in.

There were no injuries reported.

A portion of Kapiolani Boulevard was shut down briefly.

HFD is continuing to investigate.

