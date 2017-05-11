TRAFFIC ALERT: Water main break shuts down portion of Leahi Ave. - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

TRAFFIC ALERT: Water main break shuts down portion of Leahi Ave.

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

A water main break has closed a portion of Leahi Avenue in Waikiki early Thursday, Honolulu police said.

The 8-inch pipe broke around 1 a.m.

It’s not known how many customers were impacted, but the Board of Water Supply is responding.

Meanwhile, both directions of Leahi Avenue are closed between Hinano and Lakimau Streets.

This story will be updated.

