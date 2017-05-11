TRAFFIC ALERT: Water main break shuts down portion of Leahi Ave.

A water main break has closed a portion of Leahi Avenue in Waikiki early Thursday, Honolulu police said.

The 8-inch pipe broke around 1 a.m.

It’s not known how many customers were impacted, but the Board of Water Supply is responding.

Meanwhile, both directions of Leahi Avenue are closed between Hinano and Lakimau Streets.

