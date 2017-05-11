Referee shortage could lead to OIA football games played during the week

Referees are becoming harder to come by each year, and that problem could change the way the OIA schedules games moving forward.
Oahu Interscholastic Association Executive Director Ray Fujino told ScoringLive Wednesday that the league is considering spreading games out from Wednesday through Saturday next season to account for the low number of officials, as opposed to playing solely on Friday's and Saturday's.
The Big Island Interscholastic Federation dealt with a similar issue back in 2015.
If you're interested in becoming an official, contact the OIA office at 808-421-4394.
