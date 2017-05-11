City council passes on raising property taxes to fund rail — for now

State senators have wrapped up the legislative session with no deal on funding for Honolulu's beleaguered rail project, in a blow to the city.

Lawmakers apologize after session ends with no rail deal; no talks set

Shutting down Honolulu's rail transit project would cost roughly $3 billion, rail officials estimate, a number they say is roughly the same it will cost to finish it.

If the city does not have an agreement to fund the Honolulu rail transit project in place by July, federal transportation funds meant to be put toward construction with continue to be withheld.

Feds could withhold construction funds if rail has no financial solution by July

The city's Plan B to fund the rail system is now on hold.

The Honolulu City Council deferred action on a measure to use real property taxes to fund the construction of the rail project, whose costs have nearly doubled to $10 billion.

"We do not need a raise in property taxes for rail," said University of Hawaii Civil Engineering Professor Amarjit Singh.

The council deferred the measure to see what state lawmakers will do next.

The Legislature failed to pass a funding measure this session, but will likely tackle the issue again in a special session.

"We refuse to give Mayor Caldwell any more money for the steel-wheels, steel rail system," Elaine Kam added.

If the Legislature doesn't fund the shortfall, the city estimates that it would have to increase property taxes by 12 to 15 percent.

"It will definitely be a hardship," City Councilmember Ernie Martin said. "I represent a district that has a lot of individuals who are retired and on fixed income can barely pay their real property taxes now."

