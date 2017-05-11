Local brothers create island version of emojis, dubbed 'Pidginmoji'

It was born on Hawaii's plantation fields. It's now been recognized by the U.S. Census. Pidgin, the unmistakable, enchanting language of locals has been recognized as an official language.

Pidgin now recognized as official language

Recent census data that included Pidgin as a language Hawaii residents speak at home has sparked pride.

Data inspires pride for Pidgin, the language of Hawaii

Two brothers decided to put an island spin on a popular texting feature: emojis.

North Shore natives Ka'ohele Carlos and Kamalu Almeida came up with the idea for pidgin style emojis.

Together, they developed apps called "Pidginmoji."

The six Pidginmoji apps can be found in the Apple App Store. It features some 800 pidgin expressions and characters.

In 2015, pidgin was recognized as an official state language.

Pidgin is mix of English and Hawaiian with influences from other languages. It was born in Hawaii during the sugar cane plantation era when workers from different countries tried to communicate.

App creator Kaohele is a Waialua High School grad, and took the lead on all the technology.

Kamalu handled the pidgin side of things, choosing phrases that would resonate with people, like Bumbye, CheeHuu and Bus Laugh.

They brothers are hoping the emojis will enhance texting.

