Battle over Honolulu's plastic bag ban continues

The battle over plastic bag bans in Honolulu continues.

Honolulu city councilmembers planned to vote on whether to repeal the ban on Wednesday. However, a last minute amendment by Councilwoman Carol Fukunaga put that vote on hold.

Councilwoman Fukunaga's resolution would repeal the plastic bag ban altogether and allow retailers to offer whatever kind of bag they want as long, as they charge a 10-cent fee.

Fukunaga’s amendment included an auditor's study to see the effects of the 10-cent fee. In addition, she is calling for stronger enforcement of Honolulu’s litter laws.

On the other hand, Councilman Brandon Elefante's bill would strengthen the ban by eliminating the use of any kind of plastic bag by 2020.

Councilmembers will take up the vote at their next meeting in June.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.