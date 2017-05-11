Vchulek rewriting history in first season at UH

Mike Trapasso said that it generally takes a full season for a junior college transfer to get used to college baseball at the Division I level, but Dylan Vchulek has been an exception.

"Whatever it takes to find a way to get on base, he knows that that's his job, and he's done a great job with it," said Trapasso.

Vchulek takes his job seriously, and business is booming for the Rainbow Warriors junior center fielder. Vchulek has reached base safely in all 42 games this season, a UH record in the Mike Trapasso era, and the third longest active streak in the entire country. Tyler Jones of Air Force holds the longest streak currently of 46 games.

"It's exciting, it's fun," said Vchulek. "I know about it, I've heard about it. Do I think about it? It's in the back of your mind, but when I'm playing the game I'm just competing."

Vchulek leads the team with a .324 batting average, but to the Washington native, it's not about the numbers. He views his role as a scout in ways.

"If I can give two tips that are going to help the guys later in the lineup that are coming up before me again, and we score that early run then I feel like I've done my job no matter what that day."

Out of high school Vchulek only had walk-on offers to smaller programs like Seattle University and University of San Diego. He chose the junior college rout for two seasons. The offers got better, but Hawaii always had a special place in his heart and his families. His dad moved here fresh out of high school and the Vchulek's have come back ever since.

"The opportunity presented itself to play baseball here," Vchulek recounts. "I was going to jump on it and make the most of it."

The 'Bows offense is sure glad he did.

Said Trapasso, "it starts with Dylan being able to get on base, no doubt."

