Dick Vermeil and Terry Donahue to coach 2018 Polynesian Bowl

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced today that coaching legends Dick Vermeil and Terry Donahue have agreed to serve as head coaches for the 2018 Polynesian Bowl.

Dick Vermeil served as head coach for the Philadelphia Eagles (1976-82), St. Louis Rams (1997-99) and Kansas City Chiefs (2001-05). He coached the Rams to their only world title and is the only coach to be named "Coach of the Year" on four levels: High School, Junior College, NCAA and NFL. His head coaching record is 120-109.

“It’s a genuine honor to coach in the 2018 Polynesian Bowl,” said Dick Vermeil. “I look forward to working with the NFL stars of tomorrow.”

Terry Donahue is a former college head coach and NFL General Manager (San Francisco 49ers). He served as the head football coach of UCLA from 1976-95, compiling a record of 151–74–8. Donahue has the most conference wins of any coach in PAC-12 history and the most wins in UCLA history. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as a coach in 2000.

“This is an exciting opportunity to coach the nation’s elite high school football players,” said Terry Donahue. “It will be an incredible experience at a very special place.”

The Polynesian Bowl is a premier high school all-star football game that features the world’s elite players of Polynesian heritage and other ancestries. The nationally televised game will be played on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at Aloha Stadium on O`ahu, Hawai`i as part of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend. Approximately 100 players will be selected for 2018, of which a majority will be of Polynesian ancestry. For more information, please visit www.PolynesianBowl.com.

“We welcome legendary coaches Dick Vermeil and Terry Donahue to the 2018 Polynesian Bowl,” said Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Inductee, Co-Founder and Chairman Jesse Sapolu. “Our players will have a once-in-a-lifetime experience to learn from two of the greatest football coaches in history.”

Last year, June Jones and Dick Tomey served as head coaches for the inaugural Polynesian Bowl.

Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Release