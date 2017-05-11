Graffiti left behind after vandals hit Kapolei Community Center

Note: Images have been blurred for obscenity. (Image: 'Ahahui Siwila Hawai'i O Kapolei)

Orange spray paint and graphic slurs were found lining the walls of a Kapolei community center.

Vandals are believed to have hit the Prince Kuhio Community Center three weeks ago, according to Lance Holden, president of Ahahui Siwila Hawaii o Kapolei (Kapolei Hawaiian Civic Club). The organization took on responsibilities of maintaining the center.

According to an event website, the civic club says they're "devastated and desperate" for volunteers to help clean up the area.

Holden says the recent case of vandalism has been taken care of, but they are still looking for volunteers to assist in their monthly area clean up.

The clean up will held on Saturday May 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

