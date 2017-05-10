County ethics board rails against boating division amid allegations of retaliation

The agency charged with running Hawaii's small boat harbors blatantly mistreats and retaliates against many residents who use the facilities, according to Hawaii County's prosecuting attorney.More >>
The agency charged with running Hawaii's small boat harbors blatantly mistreats and retaliates against many residents who use the facilities, according to Hawaii County's prosecuting attorney.More >>
Photos of the most expensive home sold on Oahu so far in 2017.More >>
Photos of the most expensive home sold on Oahu so far in 2017.More >>
Here's a look at how Waikiki celebrated Lei Day!More >>
Here's a look at how Waikiki celebrated Lei Day!More >>
Hundreds of volunteers turned out at the historic Iolani Palace for a monumental scene in the new movie "Go For Broke."More >>
Hundreds of volunteers turned out at the historic Iolani Palace for a monumental scene in the new movie "Go For Broke."More >>
The man accused of running a Kahaluu puppy mill has pleaded no contest.More >>
The man accused of running a Kahaluu puppy mill has pleaded no contest.More >>