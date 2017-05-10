Police on hunt for man accused of Waianae bank robbery

The Honolulu Police Department is searching for a male suspect accused of robbing the American Savings Bank in Waianae on Wednesday morning.

Authorities say the unidentified man walked into the bank at 11:07 a.m., approached a teller, and handed over a note demanding money. A weapon was mentioned but not seen, according to police.

The man then fled in an unknown direction.

He is described as being in his forties, standing between 5'6" and 5'8" and weighing around 140 pounds. He has short dark hair and was wearing denim shorts and a black t-shirt.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.

