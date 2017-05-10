Come August, meals will be free at more than 50 Hawaii public schools

An additional 22 Hawaii public schools will offer free meals to all of their students in the upcoming school year, for a total of 52 campuses participating in the program.

The free meals are possible thanks to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Community Eligibility Provision, which allows a school district or group of schools to serve free meals to all students, even if they don't qualify for free or reduced-priced lunches.

State Schools Superintendent Kathryn Matayoshi said the expansion will mean an additional 8,500 students will be covered by the program.

Over the last two years, the program has helped more than 18,000 students.

The 22 additional schools being added to the program in the upcoming school year are:

Oahu

Aiea El.

Central Middle

Governor Sanford B. Dole Middle

Kaala El.

Kaewai El.

Kahaluu El.

Kaiulani El.

Kalihi El.

Kauluwela El.

Mayor Joseph J. Fern El.

Palolo El.

Puuhale El.

Waipahu El.

William P. Jarrett Middle

Hawaii Island

Chiefess Kapiolani El.

Hilo Union El.

Honaunau El.

Hookena El.

Keaukaha El.

Ke Kula O Ehunuikaimalino

Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalanianaole El. & Inter.

Waimea El.

The 30 schools already participating in the program are:



Kauai

Kekaha El.

Oahu

Blanche Pope El.

Leihoku El.

Linapuni El.

Maili El.

Makaha El.

Nanaikapono El.

Nanakuli El.

Nanakuli High & Intermediate

Olomana School

Waianae El.

Waianae High

Waianae Middle

Waimanalo El. & Intermediate

Maui

Hana High & El.

Molokai

Kaunakakai El.

Kilohana El.

Maunaloa El.

Molokai Middle

Molokai High

Lanai

Lanai High & El.

Hawaii Island

Kau High & Pahala El.

Keaau El.

Keaau High

Keaau Middle

Keonepoko El.

Mountain View El.

Naalehu El.

Pahoa El.

Pahoa High

To qualify for the program, at least 40 percent of students in a district must qualify for free or reduced-cost lunches.

The state pays an average of $5.50 a meal, counting food costs, labor and utilities. The USDA then reimburses the state $3.89 for students who qualify for a free meal and $0.44 for those paying for a meal.

For schools that don't offer free meals, elementary school students pay $2.50 for lunch.

