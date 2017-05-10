Mililani High School seniors faced with tough decision

Homelessness grew in Hawaii for the sixth consecutive year in 2017, a newly-released "point-in-time" count shows.More >>
Hawaii residents who are planning to visit Texas should be prepared for the possibility of racial profiling by local law enforcement officers, the ACLU of Hawaii says.More >>
An additional 22 Hawaii public schools will offer free meals to all of their students in the upcoming school year, for a total of 52 campuses participating in the program.More >>
The mayors of Kauai, Maui, and Hawaii counties are proposing property tax increases on all types of property. They say they have no choice -- the rising costs of services and employee benefits, plus the significant cutback in state money, have put them in a corner. The only exception is Honolulu, where Mayor Kirk Caldwell and the City Council are resisting pressure to tax homeowners more. "It's a very difficult thing to do in decision making and I guarantee you nobody is ...More >>
More than 50,000 people will gather at Magic Island in a solemn lantern floating ceremony to honor lost loved ones.More >>
