Mililani High School seniors faced with tough decision

The mayors of Kauai, Maui, and Hawaii counties are proposing property tax increases on all types of property. They say they have no choice -- the rising costs of services and employee benefits, plus the significant cutback in state money, have put them in a corner. The only exception is Honolulu, where Mayor Kirk Caldwell and the City Council are resisting pressure to tax homeowners more. "It's a very difficult thing to do in decision making and I guarantee you nobody is ...