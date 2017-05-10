Bills Sydney supports Muscular Dystrophy Association in annual spring soiree

On Saturday, May 13, 2017, from 5:30-10 p.m. at the Monarch Ballroom and Ocean Lawn in The Royal Hawaiian Hotel, The Muscular Dystrophy Association will be having their 18th Annual MDA Spring Soiree. This year, the restaurant Bills Sydney will be receiving the Hawaii Green Business Award from Governor Ige on May 17th for their efforts to conserve energy and implement sustainable practices like working with local, organic farmers and utilizing earth-friendly business practices that will protect Hawaii?s environment.

Bills supports MDA-Hawaii every year because they believe in the MDA's mission to help kids and adults live longer and grow stronger by finding research breakthroughs across diseases; care for individuals from day one; and empower families with services and support in Hawaii and hometowns across America. Bills also supports their summer camps which provides thousands of kids with muscular dystrophy and related muscle-debilitating diseases "the best week of their year." It's a week where they’re free to enjoy adventures, develop lifelong friendships, and build self-confidence and independence. These camps are offered at no charge to families thanks to sponsor and community support.

For tickets or more information about the 18th Annual MDA Spring Soiree, visit their website at www.mdasoiree.com

