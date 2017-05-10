Maui singer-songwriter follows in family's musical footsteps

Born and raised in Kihei, Maui, Kala’e Camarillo comes from a family of musical educators and entertainers. His grandfather George Camarillo started the first ?ukulele band in Hawai'i public schools, and his father followed in his footsteps by becoming an ?ukulele teacher as well. In addition, his aunty is multi Na Hoku Hanohano award winner Lehua Kalima of Na Leo Pilimehana, and his great uncle is the late ?ukulele virtuoso, Jesse Kalima.

Kala'e's father taught him to play the ‘ukulele at the age of seven, which led to him picking up other instruments like the guitar, bass, and piano. While a senior at Kamehameha Schools Maui, Kala’e and his cousin Dane Lum Ho won the statewide band competition, “Band Champ Hawaii,” a Tom Moffat Production. Upon winning, the two were awarded the opportunity to open for bands such as America and The Stylistics.

In 2009, Kala’e moved to O’ahu to attend the University of Hawaii at Manoa, where he played on the men’s volleyball team and graduated with a degree in Elementary & Special Education. Now the music teacher at Kapalama Elementary, Kala'e also continued his passion for music, as the lead 'ukulele player and vocalist for the band Simply Sedd (with older brother Kamaka and several others), with brother Kamaka as the Camarillo Brothers, and now with his solo career. At night, he can be found playing music all over Waikiki, including the Chart House (Mondays 6:30pm-9:30pm) & Hula Grill (7:00pm-9:00pm).

His debut album, “Working Man,” is now available for download on iTunes and all digital media outlets.

