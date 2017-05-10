What you need to know if you're attending the Lantern Floating ceremony

More than 50,000 people will gather at Magic Island in a solemn lantern floating ceremony to honor lost loved ones.

Upwards of 7,000 lanterns will illuminate the waters at this year’s Lantern Floating Hawaii ceremony on Memorial Day on May 29.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re attending this year’s event:

CEREMONY DETAILS:

The festival, which is free and open to the public, takes places at the Magic Island end of Ala Moana Beach Park.

Participants can prepare lanterns starting at 10 a.m., when the lantern request tent opens.

At 6:10 p.m., Shinnyo Taiko will kick off the festival with a pre-ceremony performance.

The ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m. with taiko, music, oli and hula. Her Holiness Shinso Ito, head of Shinnyo-en, will address audiences and then light the light of harmony and floating the lanterns.

The ceremony concludes at 7:30 p.m.

PARKING:

Free parking is available at the Hawaii Convention Center from 7 a.m. to midnight.

A free shuttle service will be available to Magic Island from 3 p.m. to 6:15 p.m., returning to the Hawaii Convention Center after the ceremony until 9:30 p.m.

VOLUNTEERING:

The festival is also looking for volunteers to prepare the lanterns. Messages and prayers that are submitted online are handwritten.

Volunteer duties will also include event day and post-ceremony cleanup.

The post-ceremony clean-up includes retrieving the lanterns from the water. In July, volunteers will gather to clean and restore the lanterns for re-use.

Interested in volunteering? Click here.

CAN'T ATTEND?

Hawaii News Now will also live stream the event. Check back here for a link.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.