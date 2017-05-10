4th Annual 808 Junior Chef Showdown challenges Kalihi teens in a friendly competition of healthier cooking

9 teams of teens from after-school programs in the Kalihi area competed to prepare the healthiest meal at the 4th annual 808 Junior Chef Showdown at Palama Settlement on Saturday, April 29, from 11 am to 2:30 p.m. The 9 teams included the After-School All Stars – Dole Middle School, two teams from, Kokua Kalihi Valley, a team from Palama Settlement, two teams from the Kalihi YMCA Branch, and teams from Nu’uanu YMCA, Susannah Wesley Community Center and PACT KPT. Since January, the teen teams had been meeting regularly to research, plan and practice preparing their healthy dish. For the competition, teen teams had one hour to cook a healthy dish that were judged for its nutritional value, taste, creativity, and presentation. The teens were also judged on their teamwork in preparing the dish.

The event is a collaborative effort involving many different groups in the community, including AlohaCare, which is serving as the event’s title sponsor for the 3rd year in a row. In addition to AlohaCare, other organizations that have stepped forward to support this innovative event include the Hawaii State Department of Health, Kapiolani Community College’s Culinary Institute and the YMCA of Honolulu.

One of the primary goals of this competition was to show participants that healthful eating and cooking is accessible for people of all socioeconomic backgrounds.

