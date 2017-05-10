Traveling with your pet

More than 50,000 people will gather at Magic Island in a solemn lantern floating ceremony to honor lost loved ones.More >>
Additions to the Ko Olina Resort in Hawaii have been drawing more tourists to the location.More >>
In a move that prompted quick condemnation online, actor Zach McGowan has been cast as the Native Hawaiian hero in an upcoming movie about the Battle of Niihau, according to entertainment industry site Deadline.More >>
The City Council's Zoning Committee will likely place a hold on plans to build a 26-story condo transit oriented development project on Sheridan Street. Councilmember Ikaika Anderson said the Hawaii City Plaza project provides little relief for an overheated housing market since up to 60 percent of the units are being marketed in China.More >>
More than 15 Honolulu firefighters are working to extinguish a slow-moving brush fire at the Waahila Ridge Park on Wednesday morning.More >>
