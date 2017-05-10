HFD working to extinguish slow-moving brush fire at Waahila Ridg - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

HFD working to extinguish slow-moving brush fire at Waahila Ridge

(Image: Traffic Management Center) (Image: Traffic Management Center)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

More than 15 Honolulu firefighters are working to extinguish a slow-moving brush fire at the Waahila Ridge Park on Wednesday morning.

Details are limited at this point, but HFD said it is using a helicopter to drop water over the fire.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly