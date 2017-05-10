City Council considers expanding sit-lie law in McCully, Moiliil - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

City Council considers expanding sit-lie law in McCully, Moiliili, Ala Moana

The Honolulu City Council is considering an expansion of a law banning sitting and lying on sidewalks in McCully, Moiliili and Ala Moana.

The measure includes sidewalks along Piikoi, South Beretania and King Streets.

Under this bill, no one is allowed to sit or lie on a public sidewalk in this area between 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Last month, the city expanded the controversial law to Kapalama and Iwilei.

