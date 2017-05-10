Forecast: Trade winds to strengthen

The trade winds are back and growing stronger. By afternoon, winds will be east-northeast at 15-20 mph with some stronger gusts.

Wednesday will definitely have some clouds and a few showers. Leeward beaches will be your best bet for blue sky.

High in Honolulu will be 85 degrees.

South shores are getting a bump today with another swell possible starting Friday. East side surf will build with the strengthening trade winds and could be rough, choppy, and dangerous this weekend.

Today's waves: 3-5 feet south, 2-4 fee west, 3-5 feet north, 2-4 feet east.

Small Craft Advisory for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, along with coastal waters south and west of the Island of Hawaii.

- Dan Cooke

Go to the Hawaii News Now Weather page for the latest forecast or check out our Interactive radar.

To get the latest weather conditions on your mobile device click HERE.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.