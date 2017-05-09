Forecast: The trades are back, but parts of the state could also see showers

Breezy tradewinds have returned with more comfortable humidity levels and better air quality.

Showers will favor windward areas with light to moderate rainfall totals for the rest of the week. Leeward sides will have only isolated showers.

The northwest swell will continue to decline Wednesday, but a small boost is due into south and west shores.

A Small Craft Advisory takes effect at 6:00pm this evening for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, and coastal waters south and west of the Island of Hawaii.

- Guy Hagi

