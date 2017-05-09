Vegas family with Hawaii ties puts out plea for support after infant is fatally mauled by dog

The family dog that fatally attacked the 6-month-old has been euthanized. (Image: Clark County)

A Las Vegas family with Hawaii ties is mourning the loss of their 6-month-old infant, who was fatally mauled by the family dog.

Las Vegas authorities say the incident happened Monday afternoon, when Kamiko Dao Tsuda-Saelee was in her walker.

The family dog, a 9-year-old pit bull mix, attacked the baby. Her mother was able to stop the attack, but the baby had suffered significant injuries.

The child was taken to an area hospital, where she later died.

The infant's family put out a public plea for financial and emotional support Tuesday.

"We lost our beautiful 6-month-old baby girl," the family said, on a GoFundMe site. "She was a happy, and loving daughter, granddaughter, great-granddaughter, niece and cousin."

Las Vegas police are investigating the incident as a "tragic accident." The dog was surrendered to police and has since been euthanized.

