Come here, boy! New survey lists top pet names in Hawaii

Hawaiian names made the top 10 list for favorite pet names in the islands, but the most popular name is one you might expect to find just about anywhere: Buddy.

Bella took the no. 2 spot, according to a new list released by Nextdoor, followed by Coco in no. 3.

The name in the ninth spot is Hoku, and Kona rounds out the top 10.

Nationally, America's favorite pet name is Bella. Lucy and Max are the second and third most popular names, respectively.

