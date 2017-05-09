At 70, Hawaii woman fulfills dream of getting law degree

Kay Lorraine always dreamed of getting her law degree. But, as she says, "life intervened."

Six years ago, though, she was able to go back to school and get her college degree. And then, she figured, why stop there?

She enrolled at the University of Hawaii's School of Law, taking classes with students half her age or younger.

On Saturday, the 70-year-old will become the oldest student to graduate from the UH Law School. The previous most senior student was 66.

“It has been fascinating, frustrating, interesting, intense and one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done,” Lorraine said. “It’s maybe the most fun I’ve ever had in my entire life."

After graduating from high school, Lorraine went on to run a film production company and led several local nonprofits.

It was while she was caring for her terminally ill mother that she enrolled in online college classes -- and dreamed of going back to get her law degree. And that's just what she did.

