Hawaii's U.S. senators call Comey firing 'scary,' suggest president has something to hide

Members of Congress are raising concern about President Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey, calling the move "Nixonian" and raising questions about the timing.

In a statement Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, said the decision is a "total disservice to the American people."

“The country is asking, Mr. President, what do you have to hide?" Hirono said. "There is no question that President Trump wants the investigation of Russian interference with the 2016 Presidential election, and the Trump team’s ties to those efforts, to just go away."

Other said the "fresh start" was a good idea, and argued that Congress ultimately would be responsible for ensuring the investigation into Russia's role in the 2016 elections is fair.

We are in a full-fledged constitutional crisis. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) May 9, 2017

Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, called Comey's firing "scary."

"Lots of justified confusion and outrage," Schatz wrote on Twitter. "We are in a full-fledged constitutional crisis."

He added that Comey's dismissal underscores the importance of appointing a special prosecutor to oversee the investigation into Russian interference in U.S. elections.

After months of tumult and tension between Comey's FBI and the White House, Trump on Tuesday said he was acting to restore "public trust and confidence" in the nation's top law enforcement agency. The administration cited Comey's handling of the Clinton email investigation as justification for his dismissal.

The only other FBI director to be fired was William S. Sessions, who was appointed by President Ronald Reagan during the Iran Contra affair, and asked by President Bill Clinton and Attorney General Janet Reno to resign.

President Barack Obama appointed Comey to the 10-year position of FBI director in September 2013.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.