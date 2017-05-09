Hurricane season off to record-early start in Eastern Pacific

It's not even officially hurricane season in Hawaii, and there's a cyclone to track in the Eastern Pacific.

On Tuesday, Tropical Depression One-E formed several hundreds miles off El Salvador.

It's the earliest tropical cyclone on record to form in the northeast Pacific. The previous record-holder: Alma, which formed on May 12, 1990.

One-E is far from the islands (as in, as far away as Chicago), and is not expected to impact the state.

But forecasters say the storm, which coincides with Hurricane Preparedness Week, is a good reminder of the importance of getting ready for hurricanes before the season starts.

The hurricane season in Hawaii officially runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

"Take this as a reminder to prepare for hurricane season," said John Bravender, a meteorolgist with the Central Pacific Hurricane Center. "Regardless of whether it's an active or a quiet season, all it takes as one."

The center is poised to issue its hurricane outlook for the Central Pacific later this month.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.