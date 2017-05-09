City, contractor to pay $700K for clean water violations

The city and a contractor have been fined $700,000 for violating clean water regulations in east Oahu.

Under a deal with the state, the city and contractor Southland Mole will also undergo mitigation efforts.

In August 2013, the the state Health Department issued a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit to the city. The permit gave contractor SMJV the OK to discharge treated wastewater from the Kanehohe-Kailua deep tunnel construction project into state waters.

Pumping of the wastewater into the Nuupia pond and Kawa Stream on Oahu's east side began in 2014.

But in March 2015, allegations surfaced against the project, claiming the city and SMJV exceeded the permitted limits water of discharged water.

The DOH investigated and confirmed the violations. All illegal water discharges from the project were halted.

Under the recently-signed agreement, the city is obligated to pay a $140,000 fine. SMJV was fined $560,000.

If the fines aren't paid within 60 days, the DOH may issue additional fines.

Under the agreement, the city will also have to complete a review of its "construction de-watering program."

