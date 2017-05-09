Farmers hope tiny homes will make big impact on Big Island

A measure that allows the use of tiny homes to address a housing shortage for Hawaii Island farm workers is now before the governor.

The bill, authored by state Rep. Cindy Evans (D-North Kona, North Kohala, South Kohala), allows farm outfits to construct homes of less than 500 square feet for use by agricultural workers.

Hawaii County will be left to determine oversight of the bill's implementation.

The use of tiny homes in Hawaii is growing, following national trends that include TV shows that feature the residences.

Long-time farmers say the tiny homes will help prevent agricultural theft, in addition to making employment easier. But the state Agriculture Department is concerned about the bill's enforcement.

The state's Office of Planning, meanwhile, says farm families could be exposed to pesticides and other health concerns.

