Facebook Free-For-All: Hawaii businesses, summer vacations, missing the mainland

You've got questions, they've got answers. In this week's edition on Facebook Free for All, our viewers wanted to know the outlook for Hawaii businesses, what the Sunrise crew remember most about their childhood summer vacations, and for those who are not from Hawaii, what they miss most about the mainland.
Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.