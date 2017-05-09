Fire, barbed wire among military-style obstacles in Spartan Race

Fire and grit will collide during the Spartan Race Schofield Barracks Sprint, the obstacle racing company’s first military race on the island of Oahu. Open to competitors of all skill levels, the 3-mile obstacle race course features more than 20 man-made and natural obstacles including the Barbed Wire Crawl, Fire Jump and Rope Climb – set against the scenic backdrop of Oahu’s Waianae Mountains The “Honor Series Race” allows civilians a unique opportunity to participate in a military-style race on a United States Army Base. The Spartan “Honor Series” takes place at military bases around the country. The race requires 2,500 competitors to register by July 2017 to proceed with planning.

With more than 60 races planned across the United States, 200 events worldwide, and more than one million participants hitting the course in 2017, Spartan Race is the largest obstacle race and endurance brand on the planet.

Open to the general public and military racers ages 13 and up looking to test their mental and physical strength on hallowed ground, where America’s protectors train to defend our nation. This race is currently in its crowd-sourcing phase, with registration available at no money down. The race will be confirmed if 2,500 competitors register by July.

Visit Spartan.com to register and learn more.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.