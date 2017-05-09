May marks Military Appreciation Month

Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.More >>
Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.More >>
The trial of a company executive tied to a 2011 fatal Waikele bunker blast is set to begin Tuesday. Donaldson Enterprises used the storage bunker to dispose of illegal fireworks seized by federal authorities.More >>
A criminal probe is now underway on lucrative, nonbid contract issued by the Office of Hawaiian Affairs. HMore >>
