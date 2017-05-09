May marks Military Appreciation Month

The month of May was designated by Congress as Military Appreciation Month.The Military Affairs Council, part of the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii, will hold various events throughout the month to recognize those that serve our nation. In Hawai‘i, the military is the second largest economic driver for our state, but beyond that members of the military are a part of our community.

And last week Friday, May 5, Gov. Ige officially declared May 2017 as Hawaii Military Appreciation Month. The Military Affairs Council and Gov. Ige recognized 7 outstanding members of the military who, aside from serving our country, also serve our community. In addition, the MAC will be holding other events throughout the month of May to recognize the importance of the military to our community.

They will be able to spend the day enjoying lunch at Bishop Museum and have the opportunity to tour the museum at their leisure. On May 31, we will be recognizing students from across the state who have been accepted to the prestigious military academies. It is a tremendous accomplishment to enter into one of the military academies, such as West Point, as acceptance is highly competitive.

