National Hurricane Preparedness Week urges residents to look ahead

With this week being National Hurricane Preparedness Week and the Pacific hurricane season officially starting June 1, now is an opportune time for residents to make preparations to protect their personal property before and after a storm hits.

Safety always comes first, and your top priority with an impending hurricane or storm is ensuring your loved ones are safe through a family disaster preparedness plan. But there are also things you can do beforehand to protect your personal property and to ensure timely compensation for property damage. Preparing ahead now for a hurricane or a natural disaster will save you time and unneeded stress during that moment of crisis when your top priority is keeping your family safe.

To learn more about emergency preparedness for a hurricane or major storm, go to the FEMA website at www.ready.gov/hurricanes.

