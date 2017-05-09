Kauai brothers start computer company 'Solomon Technologies'

Less than a year ago, two Island School brothers decided to follow their dream and start their own cutting-edge technology company, Solomon Technologies (Solomon-tech.com). Solomon Technologies builds high-end custom computers designed for large workloads and graphic intensive tasks. In addition to the many computers they have custom built, their current flagship computer is the fastest water cooled computer on the island of Kauai.

