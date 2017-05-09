Celebration of life to be held for man behind name of Lydgate Beach

The life of the man behind a popular family-friendly beach park will be honored Tuesday evening in a celebration of life ceremony.

The family of John Lydgate is credited with donating the land for the Lydgate Beach Park in Wailua. The Garden Island newspaper reports that he died on May 1st from Lymphoma. Born in 1936, Lydgate was an active member of the Kauai community.

Lydgate taught world history at Kauai Community college for 10 years, and served as president of the Kauai Historical Society.

Rock walls installed at Lydgate Beach Park create tide pools safe to swim for children, making it a popular family swimming spot.

His friends say he worked tirelessly to maintain it, and was well-known among those who would frequent the park.

The celebration of life and potluck will begin at 5 p.m. at the main park's main pavilion.

