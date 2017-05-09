NBC list recognizes Aulii Carvalho as emerging voice in Asia-Pacific community

"Moana" star — and Hawaii high school student — Auli'i Cravalho lit up the Oscars stage on Sunday night, performing a full-throated rendition of the Oscar-nominated song, "How Far I'll Go."

'Moana' star and Kamehameha Schools student Auli'i Cravalho will star in a drama series coming to NBC this fall, according to a report by the Hollywood newspaper Deadline.

Hawaii's Aulii Carvalho is on a new NBC list that recognizes Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders as emerging voices in the community.

May is Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, and NBC created the first-of-its-kind list to celebrate breakout stars across the country who are redefining what it means to be Asian Pacific American.

Carvalho is recognized for her role as the voice of Disney's Moana.

She made her film debut as Disney's first Pacific Islander Princess last year. She also got praise for a successful performance at the 2017 Oscars, despite a prop mishap.

In response to the receiving this recognition, the Kamehameha student said "in all that I do, I carry my culture and heritage with me."

Last week, Hawaii News Now learned that her new television show "Rise" was picked up by NBC.

Also making the list, University of Hawaii Professor Craig Santos Perez. He's being recognized as the first native Pacific islander to win the lannan foundation literary fellowship for poetry.

"I am inspired by the ecologies of the Pacific islands, the resilience of Pacific islanders, the wisdom of Pacific cultures, the brilliance of Pacific scholarship, and the beauty of pacific arts," he said.

"Blasian narratives," a theater and online video project created by two Honolulu natives -- Julian and Marlon Booker -- is also on the list. The film explores what it means to be both black and Asian.

