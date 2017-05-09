NBC list recognizes Aulii Carvalho as emerging voice in Asia-Pacific community

'Moana' star and Kamehameha Schools student Auli'i Cravalho will star in a drama series coming to NBC this fall, according to a report by the Hollywood newspaper Deadline.More >>
"Moana" star — and Hawaii high school student — Auli'i Cravalho lit up the Oscars stage on Sunday night, performing a full-throated rendition of the Oscar-nominated song, "How Far I'll Go."
Photos of the most expensive home sold on Oahu so far in 2017.
Here's a look at how Waikiki celebrated Lei Day!
Hundreds of volunteers turned out at the historic Iolani Palace for a monumental scene in the new movie "Go For Broke."
The man accused of running a Kahaluu puppy mill has pleaded no contest.
