Forecast: Trade winds to return, but wet weather still possible

Trade winds should start making a comeback this afternoon, and we still have the possibility of heavy showers in the forecast.

Winds will be light and variable this morning and by afternoon turn easterly at 10-15 mph with some stronger gusts. Breezy trades are expected on Wednesday.

Even with the trade winds back, the atmosphere will continue to be unstable. That instability could enhance afternoon showers and they could be heavy at times -- much like yesterday.

High in Honolulu will be 86 degrees today.

Surf has come way down out in the country overnight. There are no significant swells on the horizon.

Here are today's forecast wave heights: 5-8 feet north, 3-5 feet west, 2-4 feet east, 1-3 feet south.

Small Craft Advisory takes effect at 6:00 p.m. this evening for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, and coastal waters south and west of the Island of Hawaii.

- Dan Cooke

Go to the Hawaii News Now Weather page for the latest forecast or check out our Interactive radar.

To get the latest weather conditions on your mobile device click HERE.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.