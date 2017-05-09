Firefighters extinguish blaze at Kahuku High School

A fire broke out early Tuesday at a Kahuku High School building, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

Nearly 20 firefighters responded around 2:50 a.m. and found some smoke and flames coming from the roof of the school’s administrative building.

The fire was under control by 3 a.m. and fully extinguished by 3:35 a.m.

No one was inside at the time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but HFD said the fire originated from the vent of a bathroom inside the building.

