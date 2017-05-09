Brawl breaks out at a FL airport following cancellation of 81 fl - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Brawl breaks out at a FL airport following cancellation of 81 flights

(Image: Jose Rodriguez/Twitter) (Image: Jose Rodriguez/Twitter)
FORT LAUDERDALE (Hawaii News Now) -

A brawl at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport broke out Sunday night after Spirit Airlines cancelled some 81 flights in one day, CNN reports.

Witness video posted to twitter shows a large group of passenger and security officials clashing near the Spirit Airlines ticket counter in the airport.

County sheriff's reported three people were taken in to custody, according to CNN.

Another video shows one passenger who was caught up in the brawl, being taken down by sheriffs.

Anger towards the airlines had been growing after they canceled some 300 flights nationwide in the last week.

A federal lawsuit by the airlines says the cancellations were due to limited pilots. CNN reports the suit blames the pilots' union for orchestrating an unlawful slowdown.

The pilots union issued this statement saying, "To be clear: if Spirit’s operations continue to deteriorate and are not restored quickly we will be subject to litigation, which will undermine our bargaining efforts and delay our timeline. In addition, officers and members will be exposed to potential contempt and discipline." 

Negotiation talks between the company and the union on the matter will continue. 

There were no serious injuries reported in the airport fight. 

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly