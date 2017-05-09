Student says Hawaii doctors miss parasite disease diagnosis

Vili Latuhoi and friends were mixing kava at a home in Keaau several weeks ago when they started to feel ill.

Another Big Island resident is infected with rat lungworm disease, according to the Hawaii Department of Health. There are now 12 confirmed cases statewide this year.

A woman who contracted rat lungworm disease during a visit to the Big Island said the state needs to do more to educate people about the brain-invading parasite.

'There were no signs': Rat lungworm victim wants state to do more

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) - A 24-year-old who had been studying in Hawaii when she became ill says doctors did not do a good job of diagnosing her properly.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports (http://bit.ly/2qNT7aF ) Tatum Larson did not receive a correct diagnosis for her illness until returning home to Seattle. There, doctors had told her she contracted rat lungworm disease. She says her diagnosis was then confirmed by Hawaii's Department of Health after having her spinal fluid tested.

Larson contends that some of her suffering, and that of others who have contracted the disease, could have been avoided if doctors in Hawaii were better at diagnosing and treating the disease.

Hawaii doctors have a documented past of not agreeing on the best way to treat the disease.

Officials with Maui Memorial Medical Center declined to comment, citing patients' privacy.

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.