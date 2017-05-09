No tsunami threat to Hawaii after 6.8 quake shakes Vanuatu

A large earthquake has struck near Vanuatu, but there’s no tsunami threat to Hawaii, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

The magnitude 6.8 quake struck about 35 miles away from the town of Port-Orly, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

It happened around 3:50 a.m. Hawaii time.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

