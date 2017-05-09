Hawaii embarks on new sister-state relationship with Hokkaido

A signing ceremony on Monday night with Governor David Ige and Hokkaido Governor Harumi Takahashi will officially mark the beginning of a sister-state relationship between the two states.

Hokkaido, the second-largest island of Japan, will become the nation's fifth prefecture to have the unique relationship with Hawaii.

It means the two states will share resources to create business, cultural and educational exchanges that benefit both parties. The relationship is not limited to Japanese cities; Hawaii has sister-states in six other countries, including China, Korea and the Philippines.

Monday's ceremony marks the first of several events planned this week that aim to develop new opportunities with Japan.

The first ever Japan-Hawaii Economic Summit kicks off tomorrow on Hawaii Island, bringing business leaders, educators, and elected officials from both regions together to discuss possible partnerships in areas like tourism and trade.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.