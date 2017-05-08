Tour companies debate 'safety zone' around Kamokuna lava entry

Area residents and lava tour operators were expected to appear before U.S. Coast Guard officials on Monday evening to debate the necessity of a proposed 'safety zone' around the Kamokuna lava ocean entry point.

The meeting was scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. at the Hilo county building.

Last month, the Coast Guard instituted a temporary zone that prohibited boats and people from coming within 984 feet of the lava at all ocean entry points. The Coast Guard says the area is needed to protect people from the dangers associated with the lava.

The debate comes just days after another lava delta collapsed into the ocean.

Those who cannot attend are encouraged to submit comments online.

