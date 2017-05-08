California man pleads not guilty to Waikiki murder of alleged prostitute

A 42-year-old man arrested last month in connection with the alleged killing of a suspected prostitute in a Waikiki hotel pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder on Monday.

California resident Jeremy Henderson was indicted in April for the killing of 29-year-old Ashley Brandeberry. He was arrested after Honolulu police officers said he called 911 to summon them to the Hilton Hotel on Kuhio Avenue.

Detectives believe Henderson strangled her to death at the hotel after meeting her at a karaoke bar. He allegedly told two officers different versions of their encounter that night.

Henderson's trial is scheduled to begin in July.

