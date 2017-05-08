Big Island man faces child porn, prostitution charges - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Big Island man faces child porn, prostitution charges

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

A Kalapana man was arrested on Friday after images of children being sexually abused were found on his computer, according to the Hawaii County Police Department. 

Authorities say 42-year-old Benjamin Krome remains in police custody, charged with promoting child abuse in the second degree.

Investigators also found evidence of adult prostitution.

Krome's bail has been set at $21,250.

