After 7 decades, a Pearl Harbor sailor's remains are going home

When Japanese planes attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, Fred Madison Jones was on board the USS Oklahoma.

The 30-year-old was a machinist's mate first class in the U.S. Navy.

And though his body was never found, he was declared one of the 429 Oklahoma crew members who died that day.

More than 75 years later, his remains will finally be returned to his family in Michigan after being identified by the U.S. Navy.

Jones was posthumously awarded a Purple Heart and American Defense Service medal.

Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, which is handling services for sailor, said Jone will be returned to Port Huron, Mich. for burial in his family's plot.

His escorted casket will arrive in Detroit and the Navy will conduct graveside military honors on May 20.

Jones will be interred next to his sister in Lakeside Cemetery. He is survived by a daughter, Leilani Ronninger, a granddaughter and two great grandchildren.

