Hawaii takes top spot among 'bucket list' destinations

Lucky we live Hawaii. Because not surprisingly, lots of folks would love to visit before they die.

A new survey from AARP showed that the top domestic "bucket list" destination for Baby Boomers is Hawaii.

About 18 percent of those surveyed say visiting the islands is on their travel bucket list. Alaska came in at no. 2, with 12 percent of those surveyed. And California rounded out the top three.

The top international destination for Baby Boomers is Australia, followed by Italy and the United Kingdom.

The survey included a deeper dive about the travel dreams of Baby Boomers, but pollsters also asked people across generations whether they even keep a bucket list. Turns out, Millennials and Generation Xers are more likely to have a bucket list than their Baby Boomer counterparts.

Baby Boomers said their list gives them something to look forward to, while Millennials say they keep one so that they're driven to experience new things.

Of the nearly 12,000 Baby Boomers included in the survey, about 46 percent had a bucket list.

