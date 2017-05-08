Monday's Digital Shortcast - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Monday's Digital Shortcast

A man suspected of slashing another man's neck in Haleiwa appears in court. Plus, lawmakers on Maui hold a special meeting to discuss the controversial "styrofoam containter" ban. 

Lacy Deniz has these headlines and more in today's Digital Shortcast.

