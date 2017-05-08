SmartMoney Monday: Starting a small business

In this edition of Smart Money Monday, we're focusing on what it takes to start a small business. Starting a business is a big commitment. You're going to be working long hours away from your family and friends - by most estimates 80 hours a week for the first few years. So it's a good idea if your business is based on a hobby or an area of strong personal interest.
Let's say you have a great idea for a business. What's your first step? Start by doing some research. Thousands of people in Hawaii start new businesses every year. There's no guarantee of success, but one thing's for sure: you won't be successful if you don't try.
