Frank DeLima to hold annual Mother's Day brunch and dinner shows

Mother's Day is this Sunday, and if you're looking to treat your mom to something special, Frank DeLima will be holding his annual Mother's Day Brunch and Dinner shows this weekend at The Pagoda.
Proceeds from the show will go toward Frank DeLima's Student Enrichment Program. Starting in 1980, the Student Enrichment Program is based on the Spirit of Aloha as the foundation of success. DeLima's message - There are three things we must do every day to be ready for what the future brings: Get Smarter - Get Healthier - Get Kinder.
For reservations or information about the Mother's day show, visit www.pagodahawaii.com.
For more information about the Student Enrichment Program, visit www.frankdelimastudentenrichmentprog.org.
